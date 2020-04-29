STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh, two cops injured in encounter

After guns fell silent, body of a woman Naxal and two rifles were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Naxal

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A woman Naxal was killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The exchange of fire broke out in a forest under Chhotedongar police station limits around 8 am, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest close to a hillock near Kademeta police camp, the ultras, who had laid an ambush, detonated IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and opened fire at the security personnel, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

"Two security personnel, one belonging to the DRG and another from CAF, sustained injuries in the incident," he said, adding that they were being shifted to a local hospital.

After guns fell silent, body of a woman Naxal and two rifles were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxal encounter Naxal encounter Chhattisgarh encounter
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp