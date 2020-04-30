STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 arrested for Howrah violence, raids on

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she has directed the police to take stern action, without harassing any innocent people.

A police vehicle damaged in the attack at Howrah. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Ten people have been arrested and raids are still on to nab all the culprits responsible for the attack on the police in West Bengal Howrah district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Two police personnel were injured as a mob hurled bricks and bottles and attacked a police outpost in the Tikiapara area, besides vandalising two security force vehicles after the lawkeepers tried to enforce the lockdown in Belilous Road on Tuesday.

Tension still prevailed in the area which saw nightlong raids by the police to round up the perpetrators of the violence identified from a video footage of the incident that had caused outrage in the state as also various parts of the country.

"This incident should not have taken place. I have told the police to take stern action. The culprits will be booked. At the same time, no innocent person will be harassed," she said.

Banerjee, however, accused the BJP of trying to politicise the issue.

"There are so many police stations in Bengal. The incident has taken place in only one police station area. And they are making it a big issue across the nation. As if it is a big victory of the BJP. Their only aim is to humiliate the state government and the state," she told media persons.

