597 COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra on brink of 10,000-mark; 32 die

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra inched towards the 10,000-mark with the addition of 597 coronavirus cases, while 32 more patients succumbed to the disease - 26 of them in Mumbai - taking the toll to 432 on Wednesday, said a state health department official.

With the addition of 597 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Maharashtra stood at 9,915 on Wednesday, just 85 shy of the 10,000-mark.

Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 475 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,644 along with the death of 270 patients so far, he said here.

The state recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 432.

Out of the 32 deaths, 26 were from Mumbai city, three from Pune, one each from Solapur, Aurangabad and Panvel city, the official said.

The Thane division, which according to the health department, also comprises Mumbai city, has recorded a total of 7,764 cases and 290 deaths so far.

The Pune division has reported 1,309 cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths so far.

Of these, Pune city alone accounts for 1,062 cases and 79 fatalities.

The Kolhapur division, that covers Western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, has 51 cases and two deaths till date, followed by the Nashik division - 313 cases and 27 deaths - the health official said.

The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has recorded 123 cases of COVID-19 along with seven deaths, while in the Latur division, 19 people have tested positive for coronavirus and one patient has died so far.

There are 169 cases in the Akola division and nine deaths, while in the Nagpur division, 142 people have been found infected with the disease, while one patient has succumbed till date.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here stood at 25, while two such persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the official said.

The state has so far carried out 1,37,159 tests for COVID-19 of which 1,26,376 were negative and 9,915 positive, he said.

There are 723 active coronavirus containment zones in the state, the official said.

As many as 9,811 health squads have so far completed surveillance of 40.43 lakh population in the state, he said.

The number of people who have been discharged following recovery from the deadly infection stood at 1,593 in the state, the official said.

There are 1,62,860 people currently in-home quarantine and 10,813 in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,915, new cases 597, deaths 432, discharged 1,593, active cases 7,890, people tested so far 1,37,159.