Arunachal Pradesh to bring back its stranded citizens

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh government is making arrangements to bring back the state’s citizens, including students, who are stranded in other parts of the country and willing to return.

However, the service being provided entails a cost. Those availing of it will be required to pay for transport charges.

According to a “public notice” issued on Thursday, 15,029 people, including 9,879 students, from the Himalayan state are stranded outside. Altogether 3,988 of them are stranded in the Northeast with Assam accounting for 2,583. Karnataka has 2,434 and Delhi NCR has 2,004 stranded people from Arunachal.

In the first phase, the state government plans to bring back those stranded in the Northeast in consultations with the respective state governments.

“We will permit all such movement into the state with effect from May 5. Those who intend to return to the state may kindly fill up the online form before May 2 midnight,” the public notice said.

The link for registration is http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/scr/register/ .

Those without access to internet may call helpline numbers 0360- 2292774 /2292775 12292777 (toll free numbers are 104/1075) any day till 10 pm of May 2.

“Online registration is mandatory by those stranded so as to enable the government to make necessary arrangements. Further, on return to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the returnees shall be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days as specified by the Health Department vide its SoP dated 18th April 2020,” the notice added.

Earlier, the government had shared an online link asking people to give details about them and places where they were stranded. Later, they were offered a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 3,500 each by the government.