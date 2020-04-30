STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,075, cases mount to 33,610 in India

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Sanitisation process is underway across India to minimise the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

"Thus, 24. 90 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

