COVID-19 positive patient drinks sanitiser in UP, condition now critical

Published: 30th April 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizers have been used widely now to clean hands and protect one from contracting the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KANPUR DEHAT: A coronavirus positive patient on Thursday attempted suicide by drinking sanitiser in Sarsaul isolation centre in Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

The youth has been admitted to the Hallett hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition.

According to reports, the youth is a resident of Jharkhand and had been intercepted by the police two days ago.

He was made to undergo medical screening and tested positive for coronavirus after which he was put in the isolation ward on Thursday morning.

Hours later, the youth drank the sanitiser and his condition started deteriorating.

Meanwhile, Hallett hospital chief medical superintendent Prof R K Maurya said that the condition of the youth was critical.

Sarsaul community health centre superintendent S L Varma said that it was still not known how the youth came to Kanpur Dehat though he had said that he was working in Maharashtra and was going to his home state.

