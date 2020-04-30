STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy with ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi will be in conversation with Rajan in the first such dialogue and the same will be aired on social media from Thursday morning.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday initiate his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi will be in conversation with Rajan in the first such dialogue and the same will be aired on social media from Thursday morning. He said that the former Congress president will be interacting with Rajan and other experts on critical issues related to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.

During his conversation with Rajan, Gandhi will ask ways and means on how to revive the economy currently in the grip of a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Surjewala said.

Comments(1)

  • Satpal Singh
    Joke for the day?
    21 hours ago reply
