Lockdown: Russian family stranded in Gujarat's Dwarka, but say they feel safe

By PTI

DWARKA: A Russian couple and their three-year-old son, stranded at Dwarka in Gujarat since last month due to the lockdown, say they are feeling safe in the temple town, where no COVID-19 case has been found so far, and would return home only when things become normal.

Zyuzin Vitaly, the Russian man, said his wife is pregnant and he is grateful to the local administration for the care and support provided by them.

"Since my wife is pregnant, the administration has made arrangements for our food and medical checkup. We feel safe here and wish to leave only after things get normal. We thank the government for taking our care amid the lockdown," a government release said quoting Vitaly.

There has been no coronavirus case so far in Gujarat's Devbhumi-Dwarka district.

Local revenue officer Vivek Barhat said Vitaly, his wife Galina and their son Sviatoslav are happy in Dwarka and do not wish to return to their country in the present situation.

The family came to India on October 13 last year on tourist visa and went to several pilgrim and tourist sites in the country before reaching Dwarka in the first week of March.

"They were supposed to leave from Dwarka on March 26 and catch a flight to Russia from Delhi on April 1, but got stranded after the lockdown was announced.

A local travel agent gave the first floor of his house to the family for their comfortable stay," Barhat said.

"They are also in touch with the Russian Embassy and we are also taking care of their daily needs," he said.

Since no coronavirus case has been reported from Dwarka so far, the Russian family actually feels safer here, especially when the woman is six months pregnant, said Barhat, who visitsthe family regularly to know their welfare.

Vitaly goes to the market to buy vegetables and groceries and the family cooks their own meals, he said.

"Looking at the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and Russia, they told us that they will not leave Dwarka in the present situation even if the embassy makes special arrangements for their return," the official said.

