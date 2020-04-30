STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh shocker: Seven men gang rape 18-year-old girl after throwing her brother in well

Five accused have been arrested and search is on for the remaining two; the gang rape survivor and brother are hurt but out of danger.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:55 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl returning home with her brother was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by seven men in a jungle amid the lock-down in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

The gruesome incident happened on Wednesday night, when the teenage girl was returning home with her 21-year-old brother after getting petrol for their motor cycle.

The seven men, one of whom was possibly a minor stopped the girl and her brother. They thrashed the brother and threw him in a dry well before dragging the young girl into the nearby jungle, where they raped her one by one.

The men subsequently fled away leaving the girl at the spot.

When the siblings didn’t return till night, the residents of their village started searching for them and were finally able to trace, both, the girl and her brother. The siblings had sustained injuries, but are now stated to be out of danger.

On Thursday morning, the siblings gathered courage and reported the matter to the local police.

According to Betul district police superintendent DS Bhadauria, based on the information given by the girl and her brother, five out of the seven accused have been arrested and search is underway for remaining two, who are absconding.

This is the second incident of rape within a week in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, on April 22, a six-year-old girl was kidnapped by a 21-year-old man of her own village, raped and then blinded by the accused in Damoh district.

The Damoh district police, however, had cracked the case, by arresting the culprit within eight hours of reporting of the gruesome incident. 

