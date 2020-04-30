STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only seven districts have more than 100 COVID-19 cases: Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma

Sharma said that more than 1,000 patients are admitted in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and about 4,800 people are admitted in general hospitals.

Rajasthan Medical and health minister Raghu Sharma

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Thursday said there are only seven districts in the state where the number of coronavirus infected patients are around 100 or more. There is now no new coronavirus positive case in three districts of the state -- Pratapgarh, Bikaner and Churu -- while four districts are coronavirus-free in the state, the minister said.

He added that with this, there is not a single patient infected with coronavirus in seven districts of the state. Sharma said that there are coronavirus positive cases in 29 districts of the state and they are also recovering after receiving treatment.

He said that more than 1,000 patients are admitted in coronavirus dedicated hospitals and about 4,800 people are admitted in general hospitals. Only nine patients are in ICU and only two of them are on ventilator. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is 2,556 so far. Of these, 836 patients have become negative after their treatment.

