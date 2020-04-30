Rishi Kapoor's death stuns Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, other state leaders

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maharashtra leaders were stunned at the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, coming just a day after another stalwart Irrfan Khan passed away, the news left them in shock.

Leading the state in paying glowing tributes, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said Rishi Kapoor was born in the afirst family' of Bollywood which made vast contributions to Indian film industry for a long period.

"His greatness lies in the fact that he made his distinct mark amidst a galaxy of stalwarts and superstars during the golden era of film industry. The numerous roles crafted by his with his superb acting skills will be remembered for many years. His demise, coming soon after the passing of Irrfan Khan, has come as a major jolt to the film industry," Governor Koshyari said.

IN PICS: Here are 25 unforgettable dialogues by the veteran Bollywood star

"Rishi Kapoor was a pure actor without parallels, humane with an independent style, who contributed greatly to the Indian film industry. He strode over the industry for two generations and his demise is a big blow to the film fraternity," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a condolence message.

Referring to the contributions of the Kapoor clan, Thackeray said that starting with the acting legend Prithviraj Kapoor to The Great Showman Raj Kapoor, their contributions to the Indian film world can never be forgotten.

"Rishi Kapoor effectively carried forward the family legacy and was a bridge between the two generations... He was an outspoken person but a fine actor, writer, director, producer who successfully amalgamated content with technological advancesa My heartfelt condolences to him, Thackeray said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar described Rishi Kapoor as "an ever-smiling, ever-green and talented iconic star of Indian cinema" full of enthusiasm, who spread joy among film lovers.

"Rishi Kapoor ably carried ahead the legacy of the Kapoor Familya He was ailing since past few months, but he never let his anguish known to his fans and maintained his connections with the film industry and the people till the very end," Ajit Pawar said.

State Congress President and Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat said he was "deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of a most charming actor Rishi Kapoor".

"He showed great strength in fighting against cancer. He will be remembered for the iconic roles he played. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," said Thorat.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, the legend who ruled over the hearts of millions," said Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said: "Saddened to know about the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic actor. My sincere condolences to the Kapoor family."

NCP MP Supriya Sule described Rishi Kapoor as a "highly talented acclaimed actor and a very fine human being and friend".

"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of dear Chintu. My deepest condolences to Neetu, Ranbir, Daboo, Rima, Chimpu and the rest of the Kapoor family," Sule said.

Nationalist Congress Party's National Spokesperson and Minister Nawab Malik said he was "extremely sad to hear of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor" and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones.

"OMG no, this news is so depressing. This year is getting nightmarish with every passing day," a life-long fan and admirer, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, thanking Rishi Kapoor for all his movies.

Bharatiya Janata Party Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis termed Rishi Kapoor's demise as "sad news again from Bollywood".

"I am at a loss of words... This is a huge loss to Indian cinema. The multi-talented actor, producer, director Rishi Kapoor left us. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and millions of fans, and a tribute to his great journey," said Fadnavis.

Former MP and ex-Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said "yesterday it was Irrfan Khan, today it is Rishi Kapoor, who had just vanquished cancer and returned".

"We have grown up watching his moviesa and he filled his innumerable fans with happiness through his film from 'Bobby' to 'Mulk'. His demise comes as a huge shock," said Nirupam.