Sena chief rings up PM Modi to save CM’s chair

MUMBAI: While Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Kohsyari still sitting on the state cabinet’s recommendation to nominate Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the legislative council, the chief minister — who now has less than a month to get elected to either of the two Houses to save his chair — has sought the prime minister’s intervention.

Uddhav reportedly raked up the issue during a phone call to PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday. However, the Shiv Sena and its allies are reportedly trying to formulate a contingency plan in case Koshiyari refuses to help the CM.The Shiv Sena’s Plan B is to make Aaditya Thackeray the CM for an interim period, “In this case, before May 28, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will choose Aaditya as their leader. Some sections are also pushing Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s name, but Congress leaders are reluctant given his past revolt,” said a source.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Uddhav and reportedly suggested approaching the Election Commission requesting to issue a notification for holding election to nine council seats. “The election to these seats was earlier postponed due to the lockdown. If the EC does not respond positively, then we have no option but to move Supreme Court,” said a senior NCP minister.

The governor, on his part, is reluctant to appoint Uddhav to the council from his quota citing technical reason. Sources in Raj Bhavan said that there are two vacant seats from governor quota but their duration is up to June 10. “The deadline for Thackeray to become a member of either of the Houses is May 28. If the governor nominates him, he will be a member for barely 12 days and will again have to get elected,” said a source, adding Koshiyari is consulting legal experts.