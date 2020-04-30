STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UGC letter to varsities apparently reflects West Bengal's recommendations: State Education minister

Education minister Partha Chatterjee said that all state universities have received the letter from the UGC and the state government has taken note of the contents.

Published: 30th April 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said the UGC's letter to universities in the state apparently reflects the recommendations made by the West Bengal government on issues such as conducting terminal examinations in the post-lockdown period.

Chatterjee said that all state universities have received the letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the West Bengal government has taken note of the contents of the letter. "By the first look, apparently it seems several recommendations and suggestions made by us through official correspondence and discussions with the Union education minister have been retained in this UGC letter," he said.

ALSO READ| UGC extends research work submission period by six months

Observing that there is a need for detailed scrutiny of the letter, Chatterjee said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's earlier announcement that only final semester exams will be held in this academic year has also been "endorsed by the UGC in the letter".

The minister said that the Higher Education Department is seeking the opinion of the vice-chancellors on the subject. "The universities will take a decision in accordance with their own rules and situation and inform the department. The department will then give the final approval after talking to the chief minister," he said.

The UGC on April 29 released fresh guidelines, saying that colleges would open in August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee West Bengal government UGC UGC letter universities West Bengal education
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    It is good.You (meaning the w.bengal govt.) have been complaining that Centre does not listen to you
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp