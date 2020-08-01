AAI updates state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers in a bid to address the concerns raised regarding quarantine norms in different states.

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted.

While COVID-19 test has been mandated by several states upon arrival at their respective airports, the thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival by all the states. Moreover, installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to be a requirement for domestic passengers.

AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government's website also for latest updates.

Sixty-nine days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Domestic operations continue smoothly. 31 July 2020 till 2359 hrs was day 69. Departures were 890. 84,377 passengers handled. Arrivals were 889. 81,414 passengers were handled. Total movements were 1779. Footfalls at airports were 1,65,791. The total number of flyers was 84,377."

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.