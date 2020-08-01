STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati diary: From drug smugglers to robots

The new Ro-Pax vessels have a capacity of 200 passengers each and along with this load, they can carry two trucks and four cars. 

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Assam gets four ‘Ro-Pax’ vessels
Assam will get four new state-of-the-art “Ro-Pax” vessels, built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the government is deeply concerned about the people of river island Majuli and other parts of the state who are suffering due to the non-operation of Ro-Ro vessels. “The vessels will be operated on the waterways from Dhubri to Sadiya,” he said. The new Ro-Pax vessels have a capacity of 200 passengers each and along with this load, they can carry two trucks and four cars. 

NCC cadets learn entrepreneurship skills
The first-ever “Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme” in online mode is being conducted by the Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati for NCC cadets of the Northeast from July 27. Altogether 31 cadets are taking part in the 15-day programme. The programme was conceptualised by an expert team of the IIE which is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. According to defence spokesman Lt Col P Khongsai, the programme is aimed at introducing NCC cadets to the qualities needed to be a successful entrepreneur, identify business opportunities, provide scope to interact with successful entrepreneurs and understand the support available from government agencies for budding entrepreneurs. 

Robots to clean manholes in city
For the first time in the Northeast, authorities are deploying robots to clean manholes in Guwahati. “BANDICOOT”, a manhole-cleaning robot, was flagged off the other day by Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya. Developed by a start-up Genrobotics, these robots will take care of the city’s solid waste management. Gurugram and Coimbatore are the two other cities in the country using such robots. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) procured the automatic sewer cleaning device along with six mini loaders from the JCB for civic work. 

Drug smugglers held, Rs 74.04 lakh seized
Three suspected drug smugglers from Manipur were arrested by the police who also seized Rs 74.05 lakh from the trio. Official sources said the arrest was made based on intelligence inputs from an apartment in the city. The sources said the seized amount was suspected to be used in the financing of illicit trafficking of narcotropic substance. Sangita Laishanbam, one of the accused whose house was raided, was arrested earlier in the city after she was found in possession of narcotropic substance.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

