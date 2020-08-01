STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Poonch

Earlier on Wednesday, an Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan.

Published: 01st August 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The cross-border firing between the two sides lasted for sometime, the officials said. (File | PTI)

By PTI

POONCH: An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in  Rajouri sector.

"Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," the spokesperson said.

In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and he later succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the spokesperson said.

He said that the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Pakistan has been firing and shelling forward areas along the LoC one to two times a day in several sectors for almost the past one month.

A Hamirpur district official said Kumar, 25, was supposed to get married in November.

He was posted in the 14th Punjab regiment in 2016 and his father worked as a halwai in Amritsar.

District officials said that he would be cremated with full honours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ceasefire Indian Army
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp