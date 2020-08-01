STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Poverty-free, corruption-free India by 2022: Modi govt’s vision document

The Centre has prepared a vision document for creating a new corruption and poverty-free India by December 2022 — the 75th year of independence.

Published: 01st August 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi holds All Party Meeting to discuss situation in India-China border areas.

PM Narendra Modi holds All Party Meeting to discuss situation in India-China border areas. (Photo | Twitter/@PIB_India)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has prepared a vision document for creating a new corruption and poverty-free India by December 2022 — the 75th year of independence.

“India has succeeded in finding a solution to the problem of poverty. The Centre is focusing on the development of all the sectors, including electricity, drinking water, health and education, besides others. Everyone will have a home by 2022,” the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.

In a document, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the ministry is dedicated to meet the goals set as part of the New India 2022 mission. “Importance will be given to increasing employment,” he said.

“The focus will be on increasing employment by developing rural basic resources and women empowerment. Training and capacity development programs will be conducted in the villages,” the vision document stated.

According to the document, the main aims include identification of basic problems in villages and then increasing the facilities to improve the living conditions of people in rural areas. “Training and capacity development programmes will also be undertaken to meet the plans,” the ministry said. The government is working on several targets like skill development, bank credit, water conservation, health and nutrition, electricity, housing, ODF, waste disposal, road, internet among others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi govt vision document
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp