Poverty-free, corruption-free India by 2022: Modi govt’s vision document

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has prepared a vision document for creating a new corruption and poverty-free India by December 2022 — the 75th year of independence.

“India has succeeded in finding a solution to the problem of poverty. The Centre is focusing on the development of all the sectors, including electricity, drinking water, health and education, besides others. Everyone will have a home by 2022,” the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.

In a document, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the ministry is dedicated to meet the goals set as part of the New India 2022 mission. “Importance will be given to increasing employment,” he said.

“The focus will be on increasing employment by developing rural basic resources and women empowerment. Training and capacity development programs will be conducted in the villages,” the vision document stated.

According to the document, the main aims include identification of basic problems in villages and then increasing the facilities to improve the living conditions of people in rural areas. “Training and capacity development programmes will also be undertaken to meet the plans,” the ministry said. The government is working on several targets like skill development, bank credit, water conservation, health and nutrition, electricity, housing, ODF, waste disposal, road, internet among others.