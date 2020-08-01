Tribals angry in Jharkhand as 'VHP trying to brand them as Hindu'

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The tribal community in Jharkhand has alleged that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was conspiring to brand tribals as Hindus in connivance with BJP leaders.

Various tribal groups have decided to launch a nationwide campaign against VHP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to create an awareness against the “conspiracy” hatched by the two right-wing outfits.

The VHP is carrying out a drive to collecting soil and sacred water from 2100 religious places in Jharkhand.

“This is a direct attack on identity of tribals and their culture. We have called a nationwide conference in February next year during which a campaign will be launched against VHP, RSS and other outfits,” said academician Karma Oraon.