74 IPS transfers in Gujarat; Ahmedabad, Surat get new top cops

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government has transferred 74 IPS officers and appointed new police chiefs of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

The order was issued late Saturday night, a day after Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia was appointed as the state director general of police (DGP).

As per the order, Sanjay Srivastava, a 1987-batch IPS officer and DGP-CID (crime and railways), has been appointed as the police commissioner of Ahmedabad.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime), Ahmedabad, Ajay Kumar Tomar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been made the police commissioner of Surat, replacing R B Brahmbhatt, who has been appointed as the police commissioner of Vadodara.

Anupam Singh Gahlaut, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who was serving as Vadodara police commissioner, has been appointed as inspector general of police (IGP-intelligence) in the state capital Gandhinagar.

Gahlaut has also been given the additional charge of executive director, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at Vadodara, replacing K G Bhati, the government said in its notification.

Bhati, a 1999-batch IPS officer, who was also the joint commissioner of police (traffic), Vadodara, has been appointed as inspector general of police, Ahmedabad range, replacing J R Mothaliya.

Mothaliya, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been appointed IGP (border range), Bhuj, replacing S G Trivedi.

Additional Director General of Police (CID) Shamsher Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as additional DGP (technical services and state crime record bureau).

Amit Kumar Viswakarma has been appointed as joint commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad.

The 1998-batch IPS officer was joint commissioner of police, sector-1, Ahmedabad.

Viswakarma will also hold the charge of additional DGP (ATS and coastal) and IGP (operation), Ahmedabad.

Besides, Secretary (Home) Brajesh Kumar Jha has been appointed as IGP (administration), replacing H G Patel.

IGP (Gandhinagar range) M A Chavda has been appointed as JCP (traffic), Ahmedabad, while Gautam Parmar, DIG-CID (crime and railways), has been appointed as additional commissioner of police (sector-2), Ahmedabad.

Surat's Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic and crime) H R Muliyana has been transferred as ACP (sector-2) in the same city.

H R Chaudhary, a 2005-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as joint executive director of the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, Vadodara.

He was serving as DIG (armed units), Vadodara.

Several deputy commissioners of police and superintendents of police (SPs) of various districts have also been transferred and promoted in the late night reshuffle.

SP (Ahmedabad rural) R V Asari, a 2006-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as assistant commissioner of police (sector-1), Ahmedabad.

