STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

9,509 fresh COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally near 4.5 lakh; Pune becomes new virus hotspot

With 260 people succumbing to the infection during the day, the number of victims went up to 15,576, a state health department official said.

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

A guard sprays disinfectants on a young girl as municipal health workers conduct screening of COVID-19 patients at a children's home in Mumbai Wednesday July 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the addition on 9,509 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 4,41,228 on Sunday, a state health department official said.

With 260 people succumbing to the infection during the day, the number of victims went up to 15,576, he said.

A total of of 9,926 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of the recovered cases in the state to 2,76,809, the official said.

Maharashtra now has 1,48,537 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,105 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,16,436, while the number of cases in the metropolitan areas rose by 2,376 to 2,46,154.

Mumbai's total death toll now stands at 6,447, while the same mounted to 9,887 in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), the official added.

The number of cases jumped by 1,762 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 734 cases in the day.

Pune city reported 25 deaths and Pimpri Chinchwad 15.

The case count in Pune division is now 1,08,739, while the death toll is 2,899.

The number of positive cases in Nashik division reached 36,367 with 1,236 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 10,773 cases and 264 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division stood at 17,379 and 621, respectively, while Latur division reported 6,394 cases and 259 deaths, the official said.

Akola division has so far reported 7,985 cases with 273 deaths, while Nagpur division has registered 7,020 cases and 88 fatalities.

A total of 417 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 49 such patients have died so far, the minister said.

There are 9,25,269 people under home quarantine while 37,944 are in institutional quarantine facilities, he said.

A total of 22,55,701 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the state, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,41,228; deaths 15,576; recoveries 2,76,809; active cases 1,48,537 and people tested so far 22,55,701.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra coronavirus cases Pune COVID-19 cases Pune lockdown
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp