Ayodhya security tightened, drones to keep vigil on routes heading towards temple town

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh police is making every effort to lay a fool proof security cover around Ayodhya ahead of August 5 Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Besides, special attention is being given to COVID-19 protocol and other preventive measures.

Notably PM Narendra Modi is expected to take part in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The event will also be attended by several other dignitaries.

According to Deepak Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ayodhya range, besides the elaborate security arrangements in the temple town for PM’s visit, a COVID-19 protocol has also been followed and Covid warriors will also be deployed during the ceremony.

"The outsiders will not be allowed entry into Ayodhya.

However, there will be no restriction on the movement of Ayodhya residents," said the DIG adding that drones were deployed for a strict vigil was being maintained across all the VIP routes.

Police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in the Prime Minister’s security detail on the day.

Senior police authorities claimed that an assembly of more than five persons would not be allowed in the temple town but the shops would be allowed to open.

The key sources claimed that there would be a three-tier security blanket in Ayodhya during PM’s visit. The inner most security ring of the PM will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers.

But police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM.

Police have also planned route diversions and put in around 75 barricades across the town to ease traffic movement.