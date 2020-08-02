STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya security tightened, drones to keep vigil on routes heading towards temple town

Police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in the PM’s security detail on the day.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh police is making every effort to lay a fool proof security cover around Ayodhya ahead of August 5 Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Besides, special attention is being given to COVID-19 protocol and other preventive measures.

Notably PM Narendra Modi is expected to take part in Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The event will also be attended by several other dignitaries.

According to Deepak Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ayodhya range, besides the elaborate security arrangements in the temple town for PM’s visit, a COVID-19 protocol has also been followed and Covid warriors will also be deployed during the ceremony.

"The outsiders will not be allowed entry into Ayodhya.

However, there will be no restriction on the movement of Ayodhya residents," said the DIG adding that drones were deployed for a strict vigil was being maintained across all the VIP routes.

ALSO READ | Phase one of new Ayodhya station to be completed by June 2021: Railways

Police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in the Prime Minister’s security detail on the day.

Senior police authorities claimed that an assembly of more than five persons would not be allowed in the temple town but the shops would be allowed to open.

The key sources claimed that there would be a three-tier security blanket in Ayodhya during PM’s visit. The inner most security ring of the PM will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers.

But police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM.

Police have also planned route diversions and put in around 75 barricades across the town to ease traffic movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Bhoomi Pujan ceremony Ram temple Ayodhya
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp