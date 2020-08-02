STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call of duty: 67 Assam Police personnel donate plasma for COVID-19 treatment in Guwahati

They were felicitated by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme organised at the hospital's auditorium.

plasma bank

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Sixty-seven Assam Police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 donated their plasma at a state-run hospital here on Saturday.

The police personnel donated their plasma at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the plasma donors and appealed to the people to "come out and donate plasma to serve humanity".

"With the support of people and bravery of Corona Warriors, we are doing extremely well in our fight against COVID-19," he tweeted.

Referring to plasma donation by the police personnel, the chief minister said, "This will encourage others to come forward and do their bit for humanity."

"I commend the courageous and selfless Corona Warriors of Assam Police, whose service goes much beyond the call of duty. They are our heroes," he tweeted. The health minister, in a Twitter post, said, "Khaki stands for sacrifice and compassion.

True to the spirit, 67 recovered police personnel came forward to donate their #plasma. So very proud to have felicitated them." Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who was present at the felicitation programme, said that the 67 police personnel responded to the chief minister's appeal and donated their plasma.

Consultations were held with the Health Department and necessary protocols were followed for the donation, Mahanta said.

A total of 1,552 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, of which four have died and 1,086 have recovered, with 279 of them rejoining duty.

More than 100 people who have recovered from COVID-19 have donated their plasma at GMCH.

Two plasma banks are operational in Assam and another is scheduled to start functioning at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) from next week, officials said.

Meanwhile, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, was administered plasma therapy at the SMCH during the day, hospital authorities said.

Plasma donated to him was brought from the GMCH and Laskar's condition is stable, SMCH principal Babul K Bezbaruah said.

A total of 105 units of plasma have been collected and 79 units have been issued to patients, Health Department Principal Secretary Sinha told PTI.

A total of 59 patients have been given plasma therapy at the GMCH, he said.

