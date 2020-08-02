STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dogs gnaw at newborn's corpse near MP hospital, cops begin probe

Kotwali police station in charge PP Mudgil said details of the child or from where the dogs got the corpse were not yet clear and a probe was underway after a case was registered.

Published: 02nd August 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By PTI

ASHOK NAGAR: A probe has begun after stray dogs were spotted devouring the corpse of a newborn near a government hospital in Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Local health authorities said the child may have been stillborn and dogs may have dug it out after kin buried it.

The incident took place on Saturday, officials said.

"A 22-year-old pregnant woman was admitted here with complications like profuse bleeding and it was a stillbirth. The corpse was handed over to the family and they informed that the burial was carried out near a local pond. Dogs may have dug up the body," said District Hospital Civil Surgeon Himanshu Sharma.

Kotwali police station in charge PP Mudgil said details of the child or from where the dogs got the corpse were not yet clear and a probe was underway after a case was registered.

"On getting information, an assistant sub-inspector visited the spot for probe.

We have re-buried the stillborn with proper care," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Nagr Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp