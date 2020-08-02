STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh disengagement: Corp Commanders of India and China hold 5th round of talks

Finger 4 on the northern flank of Pangong Lake and Patrolling Point 17A (Gogra) are the places where Chinese have not fulfilled the commitments of disengagement as decided in previous four meetings.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 02:02 PM

Indian Army convoy passes through Snow Bound Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11,516 feet on its way to frontier region of Ladakh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fifth round of talks between the Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders are underway in Moldo, Chinese side of the LAC.

"Talks are being held and disengagement of troops from some of the standoff points will be the main agenda," sources told TNIE on Sunday.

As per the sources, the Chinese troops left the height at Finger 4 but remained deployed on the ridges in the vicinity. Also, from PP 17A the disengagement is pending. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenpin on Tuesday had said that disengagement was complete in Galwan, HotSpring and Gogra but was silent on Pangong Tso.

"Some progress been made, but the disengagement process not been completed," said Indian MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Indian XIV Corps Commander and Maj Gen Lin Liu, Commander of the South Xinjian Military District have been representing their respective sides. Two earlier meetings were held in Moldo on June 6 and 22 and while Chishul, located in the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, hosted two on June 30 and July 14.

