STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath​ to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the event, Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said on Sunday.

Published: 02nd August 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the event, Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said on Sunday.

"'Hanuman Chalisa' recital has been organised at Nathjis residence on Tuesday. He is an ardent devotee of Hanumanji. He has asked the party cadre and leaders to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at their homes on Tuesday, Gupta said.

On Saturday, Kamal Nath said a Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian.

Asked about the reason behind the event being organised by the former state chief minister, Gupta said Tuesday is an auspicious day.

"Nothing should be read into it. It is purely a spiritual event," he said.

On 'Hanuman Jayanti' in April, Nath could not hold a grand annual religious event in his constituency Chhindwara in the wake of the fall of his government, he said.

Some years ago, Nath, who was then a member of Parliament, got a 101-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman installed in Chhindwara district, he added.

In March this year, 22 rebel Congress MLAs, loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the party, leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in the state.

Following the rebellion, Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister on March 20, paving the way for the BJP to return to power in the state.

Since March, 25 MLAs have so far resigned from the Congress as well as the state Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hanuman Chalisa Ayodhya Kamal Nath Ram temple construction Ram Temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp