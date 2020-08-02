STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Testing up, COVID-19 recovery rate down in Uttarakhand in Unlock 2.0: Study

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:55 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Comparative data from Unlock 1.0 (June 1-30) and Unlock 2.0 (July 1-31) suggests doubling of the number of tests conducted but recovery rate hitting low. 

The data also suggest that recoveries, as well as infection rates, came down in Unlock 2.0 than in Unlock 1.0. Compared to Unlock 1.0, there was a 157 per cent spike in tests conducted during Unlock 2.0.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation which conducted the study said, "We have been able to increase the testings in Unlock 2.0 in comparison to Unlock 1.0 which is a good thing. But our recovery rate has fallen from 81 per cent at the beginning of July to 58 per cent now. This is a worry."

The data suggested that most COVID-19 cases were locally transmitted through factories, marriages, hospitals, large institutions flouting norms, public losing interest in social distancing. The hills recovered fast while Lekin areas of Uttarakhand continue to suffer from the contagion, revealed the study. 

The study also pointed out that total 37291 tests were conducted in Unlock 1.0 at an average of 1243 tests per day while in Unlock 2.0, the number of tests swelled to 95947 to 3095 tests per day. Total of 36 persons lost their lives in 1.0 while 39 died in 2.0.

Out of total 13 districts of the hill state, the lowest recovery rate is 38per cent is of Haridwar followed by Udham Singh Nagar (37 per cent), Pithoragarh (49per cent ), Champawat (58per cent ), Nainital (61per cent ), Uttarkashi (63 per cent), Dehradun (70per cent ), Almora (71per cent ), Pauri (85per cent ), Rudraprayag (87 per cent), Tehri, Chamoli 89 per cent each and Bageshwar with maximum recovery rate of 92per cent.

Till date total 7183 positive cases have been reported out of which 4168 have recovered. 

