Tirhut canal breaches embankment in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: An embankment of Tirhut canal in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district breached in the early hours of Sunday, inundating at least six villages, an official release said.

The breach took place around 3.30 am near Pilkhi village of Muraul block, the release said.

"There is a 50-60 feet breach in the embankment," the release said.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at the site, under Mohammadpur Kothi panchayat, and relief work is being carried out as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the release said.

Attributing the reason behind the breach to the pressure of flood water in the canal which is connected to Budhi Gandak river, the release said, the affected people of the nearby villages had been already been shifted to safer places.