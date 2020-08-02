STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP govt to recommend CBI probe into lab technician kidnap-murder case

According to the police, five people, including a woman and two friends of Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the kidnapping and murder of a lab technician in Kanpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday.

He said the recommendation is being made on the demand of the family of the 27-year-old technician S Yadav.

According to the police, five people, including a woman and two friends of Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Later, the lab technician's sister, Ruchi, "After getting to know from the police that a CBI probe has been recommended, we feel satisfied.

We had demanded a probe by the central agency.

" The lab technician in Kanpur was kidnapped in June and killed within a week of being held captive.

His family has claimed that Rs 30 lakh ransom was paid for his release in the presence of police, but police say that it was not true.

Eleven police personnel, including two senior officers, were suspended for laxity in investigation.

Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu had said a police probe confirmed that Yadav was murdered by his abductors.

He said that several suspects were detained and grilled intensively, and two of them confessed to the crime.

The official said the accused initially tried to mislead the police, but later they disclosed that they kidnapped Yadav, and strangled him to death with a rope either on June 26 or June 27 when he attempted to escape.

They further confessed that they disposed of Yadav's body in Pandu river, the SSP said, adding that the accused had worked together with Yadav in another pathology lab.

 

