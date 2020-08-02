STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

They believe that blessings from the sisters on this Raksha Bandhan will work as a 'miracle' to help the corona warriors stay safe.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Women in Bihar's Rohas district have worked round the clock ahead of Raksha Bandhan to make hundreds of rakhis to honour doctors, cops and other front-line COVID-19 warriors.

The women, associated with an awareness campaign called ‘Hello Sister’ made eco-friendly rakhis following a unique initiative of Dr Madhu Upadhaya -- the deputy chief of Sanjahuli block.

“It took us more than a fortnight in making rakhis to send the state’s corona warriors as a blessing of sisters to help them to fight coronavirus. We have mailed the rakhis –made from out pocket money saved, to more than 500 corona-warriors,” she said.

These women have sent their rakhis to Bihar Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Health Minister,  AIIMS’s doctors, police force, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Rohtas among others.

Dr Madhu Upadhaya a cleanliness icon of the district, who also runs the ‘Hello-Sister' campaign aimed at educating the womenfolk on prevention of Covid-19, said "While medical and scientific measures are being taken to check the rise of COVID-19, we are also praying for the safety of frontline warriors.  In this endeavour, we – the women of our block Sanjahuli,  made rakhis from our saved pocket money and have sent to more than 500 corona warriors as a token of blessing from their sisters.

Chandani Devi, Prabhawati Kumari, Vimal Devi, Nitu Kumari and Nilam Devi of villages Karmaini, Sanjahauli, Chitauli, Khaira and Tilal were prominent among those who made those rakhis and sent from their own costs.

They believe that blessings from the sisters on this Raksha Bandhan will work as a 'miracle' to help the corona warriors stay safe.

