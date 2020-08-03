STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

13-year-old girl dies while trying to save friend from slipping into waterfall in Meghalaya

The girl fell into the river while trying to save one of her friends who was losing balance and slipping into the waterfall.

Published: 03rd August 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

TURA: A 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya died after falling into a river while trying to help her friend who was slipping into a waterfall, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at 2:30 pm on Sunday when the girl along with three of her friends went to the waterfall at the Daram Gurakol stream near Rongkuchong village, they said.

The girl, identified as Mima Patiasa K Sangma, saw one of her friends losing balance and slipping into the water while they were standing near the edge of the waterfall.

Without worrying for her own safety, she reached out and saved her friend.

But while trying to do so, she fell into the river, Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills district, Abraham T Sangma said.

"Her body was recovered from the downstream of the river and handed over to the family after post-mortem," he said.

Eyewitnesses said, the water current was extremely strong with rocks protruding along the path of the waterfall as well in most parts of the river which may have led to her death.

"We are extremely proud of her act and that she selflessly gave her life to save another. Our thoughts are with her family at this moment of tragedy. Her sacrifice let one of her friends live," a neighbour said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya girl death Meghalaya waterfall death
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp