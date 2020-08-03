Ayodhya wakes up to Treta Yug as three-day rituals begin with 'Gauri Ganesh Pujan'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya woke up to the vibes of 'Treta Yug' as the countdown for Bhoomi Pujan started with the commencement of rituals comprising the pooja of ‘Gauri’ (Goddess Parvati) and ‘Ganesh’ on Monday.

Moreover, nine slabs of solid stones were also worshipped. These stones will be laid in the foundation of sanctum sanctorum of the proposed temple.

The three-day rituals, which will culminate with the 'bhoomi pujan' to be performed by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, began on an auspicious note with the Ganesh Archana which is considered to be mandatory before starting any ritual in Sanatan system of worship.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the temple town to take stock of the preparations for August 5 ceremony. The CM visited both the Ram Janmabhoomi premises and Hanuman Garhi temple where PM is slated to go for Darshan ahead of bhoomi pujan ceremony.

While interacting with media persons in the temple town, CM Yogi said that August 5 would go into the annals of history as one of the most glorious occasions.

"Keeping in mind its significance, I have come here to take stock of preparations personally. The moment, when PM Modi will perform bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation of the construction of Ram temple translating the dream of 500 years into reality, will be historic not only for Ayodhya but entire world," said CM.

The 'puja' began at 8 am with chanting of mantras by 21 priests from Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi led the rituals while 'Ramayana path' were held across all small and big temples in the town.

"Ayodhya has woken up to 'Treta Yug' today. The only sounds that one hears in this holy city today is chanting of mantras, 'aartis' and 'Ramayana path' amid tolling of bells. This is the beginning of the three-day ritual that will culminate with 'bhumi pujan' and also mark the beginning of temple construction,"

said Mahant Satyendra, the head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple where Lord Ram is resting in a temporary pre-fabricated abode.

Maharaj Kanhaiya Das of Sant Samiti said, "There could not be a more auspicious occasion than this. With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, the temple will be completed without any hindrance now."

Meanwhile, Pandit Kalki Ram presented four sets of attire to be worn by Lord Ram during the three days of rituals and bhoomi pujan to Mahant Satrynra Das. The deity was made to wear white clothes on Monday, red on Tuesday and a cascading green rained with gems and stones on the day of Bhoomi Pujan on August 5.

Hyderabad’s Shri Vallabh who has come to Ayodhya has taken a vow of 11000 spells of shankhnad (blowing conch shell) till Wednesday.

On the other, betel leaves made of silver will be among the things to be used in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 5.

Five betel leaves (paan) made of silver have been brought to Ayodhya by the members of the Chaurasiya community from Varanasi. Betel leaves are considered auspicious and are included in many pujas in Sanatan dharm.

Nageshwar Chaurasia, president of Kashi Chaurasia Community, presented these betel leaves (paans) to members of the Vidwat Parishad, an organisation of intellectuals and scholars of Veda, Astrology, Paninian and Sanskrit Grammar. These scholars from Kashi reached Ayodhya on Monday.

Three noted scholars of Astrology and Vyakaran (grammar) will supervise the rituals of ‘Bhoomi pujan’, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

The temple will be made from stones, without any iron and steel, the temple construction workshop’s supervisor had said last week.