STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar flood situation worsens, 53.67 lakh people affected

No fresh casualty was reported and the number of people who died in flood-related incidents stood at 13.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar floods

Flood-affected people being evacuated in Bihar. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Sunday as water from overflowing rivers inundated fresh areas, while a total of 53.67 lakh people across 14 districts were affected, the Disaster Management Department said here.

No fresh casualty was reported and the number of people who died in flood-related incidents stood at 13.

The number of people affected by the deluge has gone up by 4.62 lakh since Saturday, though that of the district remained at 14, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of panchayats hit by the calamity, however, rose to 1,059 from 1,043 on the previous day.

It said that an embankment of Tirhut canal breached in the early hours of Sunday inundating at least a dozen villages in Muraul block of Muzaffarpur district.

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at the site.

With 16.89 lakh flood-affected people, Muzaffarpur is the worst-hit district, followed by 12.40 lakh people in Darbhanga and 8.09 lakh in East Champaran.

More than half of the affected populace live in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts.

Of the 13 deaths in flood-related incidents, Darbhanga registered the highest seven casualties, followed by four in West Champaran and two in Muzaffarpur.

A total of 20 teams of the NDRF and 11 of the SDRF are involved in the rescue operations and they have evacuated 4.03 lakh people from the affected areas so far, the bulletin said.

It said that 26,734 people are staying in 19 relief camps while nearly 9.29 lakh people were being fed at 1,385 community kitchens in the affected districts.

Rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger level at various places.

The Met Department has forecast light rain in the catchment areas of all rivers flowing in the state on Monday.

The 14-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan and Madhubani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Floods Bihar Flood Death Toll
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp