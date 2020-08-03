Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise by 1,101 to 63,575; 22 more succumb

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat spiked by 1,101 to 63,575 on Sunday, state Health department said.

With 22 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 2,487, it said.

A total of 805 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 46,587, a release said.

The state is now left with 14,601 active cases while its recovery rate stands at 73.16 per cent, the department said.

With 23,255 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's testing rate reached 357.76 tests per day per million population, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 155 to 26,818 on Sunday, the state health department said.

With two more people succumbing to the infection, which is one of the lowest since April 12, the toll mounted to 1,603, it said.

A total of 107 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 21,692.

Both the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad municipal limits, it said.

The number of fatalities has been steadily on a decline over a month.

While the number of fatalities dropped below 20 a day in the third week of June, they declined further to 10 in a day in the first week of July, the department said.

Rural parts of Ahmedabad have reported a total 1,318 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 1,128 patients have recovered, officials said.

There are 132 active cases in rural areas of the district, which is nearly 10 per cent of the total cases, they added.