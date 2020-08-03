STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 18 lakh, recoveries surge to 11.86 lakh

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

As many as 40,574 people have recovered from COVID-19 in a day, according to the data.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.11 per cent, the data stated.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

Of the 771 fresh deaths reported, 260 are from Maharashtra, 98 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 67 from Andhra Pradesh, 53 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from West Bengal, 22 from Gujarat, 20 from Bihar, 18 from Punjab, 15 from Delhi, 13 from Rajasthan, 10 each from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, and eight from Jammu and Kashmir.

Five fatalities each have been reported from Haryana, Goa and Jharkhand, four each from Assam and Tripura, three each from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, one each from Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Manipur and Kerala.

Of the total 38,135 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 15,576 followed by 4,132 in Tamil Nadu, 4,004 in Delhi, 2,496 in Karnataka, 2,486 in Gujarat, 1,730 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,678 in West Bengal, 1,474 in Andhra Pradesh and 886 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 703 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 540 in Telangana, 433 in Haryana, 423 in Punjab, 396 in Jammu and Kashmir, 329 in Bihar, 197 in Odisha, 118 in Jharkhand, 105 in Assam, 86 in Uttarakhand, 82 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 58 deaths, Goa 53, Puducherry 52, Tripura 27, Chandigarh 19, Himachal Pradesh 14, Andaman and Nicobar Islands eight deaths, Ladakh and Manipur seven each, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

