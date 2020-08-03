STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kanpur ambush: Another accused carrying cash reward of Rs 50,000 arrested

Ram Singh Yadav is being interrogated by a team of senior officers to gain information about those who were behind the ambush.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kanpur Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur Friday July 3 2020.

Kanpur Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Another alleged criminal was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Kanpur ambush last month, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

Ram Singh Yadav, a resident of Chaubeypur, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, Special Task Force Inspector General Amitabh Yash said.

Yadav is being interrogated by a team of senior officers to gain information about those who were behind the ambush, Yash said.

Efforts are also being made to extract information about where the weapons that were used in the ambush were disposed off, the officer said.

Yadav is one of the eight accused who were either arrested or surrendered till now.

Hunt is on for the other seven accused.

Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were killed in the ambush at a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

As many as six prime accused, including Vikas Dubey, and five of his aides -- Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey -- were gunned down in separate encounters since July 3.

Several aides of Dubey have been arrested either by the STF or the Kanpur Police, while Gopal Saini surrendered himself before a special court in Kanpur Dehat few days back.

Those who are still at large are Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ramu Bajpai, Hiru Dubey, Buwwan Shukla and Bal Govind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanpur Encounter UP Police Vikas Dubey Ram Singh Yadav
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp