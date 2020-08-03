Kanpur ambush: Another accused carrying cash reward of Rs 50,000 arrested

By PTI

KANPUR: Another alleged criminal was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Kanpur ambush last month, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

Ram Singh Yadav, a resident of Chaubeypur, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, Special Task Force Inspector General Amitabh Yash said.

Yadav is being interrogated by a team of senior officers to gain information about those who were behind the ambush, Yash said.

Efforts are also being made to extract information about where the weapons that were used in the ambush were disposed off, the officer said.

Yadav is one of the eight accused who were either arrested or surrendered till now.

Hunt is on for the other seven accused.

Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were killed in the ambush at a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

As many as six prime accused, including Vikas Dubey, and five of his aides -- Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey -- were gunned down in separate encounters since July 3.

Several aides of Dubey have been arrested either by the STF or the Kanpur Police, while Gopal Saini surrendered himself before a special court in Kanpur Dehat few days back.

Those who are still at large are Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ramu Bajpai, Hiru Dubey, Buwwan Shukla and Bal Govind.