LAC standoff: Disengagement from Pangong Tso lake area discussed at fifth Corps Commander meet

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The fifth round of meeting between Corps Commanders of India and China ended at around 9:30 pm on Sunday. In the meeting which lasted for more than 10 hours, Indian side discussed disengagement from Pangong Tso lake area by the Chinese troops, sources said.

The meeting took place at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control, according to sources.

Earlier on July 30, India had said that some progress has been made in the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh but it has not yet been completed and noted that it expected that the Chinese side will sincerely work for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had earlier said that the two sides held the 17th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination last month and reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control since May. The tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the border escalated on June 15 face-off in Galwan valley leading to casualties on both sides.

India and China have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the matter.