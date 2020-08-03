STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More three months for framing rules of Citizenship Amendment Act

The CAA may take another three months to actually come into effect as the Union Home Ministry has sought an additional three months’ time for framing rules of the CAA. 

Union Home Ministry

Union Home Ministry (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The ministry has made the plea before the Department Related Standing Committee for Subordinate Legislation as according to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should be framed within six months of the presidential assent or an extension must be sought, officials said on Sunday.

The Manual on Parliamentary Work also states that in case the ministries/departments are not able to frame the rules within the prescribed period of six months, “they should seek extension of time from the Committee on Subordinate Legislation stating reasons for such extension” which cannot be more than for a period of three months at a time.

The controversial CAA, which facilitates granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Parliament nearly eight months ago and had led to protests in different parts of the country.

The President had given his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019. The home ministry made the plea after the panel enquired about the status of the rules for the CAA. 

