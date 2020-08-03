STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New guidelines for drone operating system

Aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil aviation security (BCAS) has issued guidelines for drone operating systems in the country.

Drone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil aviation security (BCAS) has issued guidelines for drone operating systems in the country. The rules talk about cyber security, storage facility, training and background check of staff for drone operating systems or remotely piloted aircraft systems.

A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), its associated remote pilot station, its required command and control links and any other components constitute a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS). It has asked to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed inside RPAS and the storage facility.

“The capacity to retain recording of minimum 30 days shall be in place for all categories of RPAs except for mini and micro,” said the guidelines. A remotely piloted aircraft or drone is in nano or mini category if it has weight less than 250 grams. If its weight is between 250 grams and 2 kg, it is in the micro category.

“Ensure access control of RPAS and RPA storage area. As RPAS is similar in purpose and design to a cockpit, it is understood that it must likewise be secured from sabotaged or unlawful malicious interference,” the guidelines said.

