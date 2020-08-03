STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No infighting in West Bengal BJP, TMC spreading canards to mislead people: Dilip Ghosh

The BJP is growing from strength to strength and will continue to expand its base. We are not bothered about such rumours,  the West Bengal BJP president said.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:47 PM

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid reports of infighting in the BJP unit of West Bengal, the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh, on Monday asserted that all was well in the organisation, and charged the TMC with spreading canards against the saffron camp.

The senior BJP leader also said that a section of media was trying to mislead the people of the state with "false" information about his party.

"The TMC and a section of the news media are trying to spread canards against the state unit (of the BJP) to create confusion among the cadres and malign the image of the party.

"I want to make it very clear that reports of dispute in the party are untrue. We are united and will fight together to defeat the TMC in next elections," Ghosh said during a press meet here.

Speculation is rife that some BJP leaders may switch over to the TMC, ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

Last week, former MLA Biplab Mitra quit the saffron camp to return to the state's ruling party.

Media reports also suggested that a few leaders in the West Bengal unit of the BJP are unhappy with the state leadership.

The reports claimed that differences had cropped up between Ghosh and a section of state leaders, who had moved to the BJP from the TMC over the last few years, during an organisational meeting in New Delhi.

Ghosh, however, rebuffed the reports as "baseless and completely bereft of truth".

"The BJP is growing from strength to strength and will continue to expand its base. We are not bothered about such rumours," he said.

Asked about the buzz doing the rounds that he might resign from the post of the BJP state president, the Medinipur MP said, "These are politically motivated rumours. I don't believe in running away from the field. I have full confidence in my party and my abilities."

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, who had moved to the saffron camp from the TMC in 2017, also recently dismissed reports of his discord with other members of the party as "malicious and misleading".

"I am with the BJP and will continue to remain with the BJP," Roy had said, scotching speculations of him returning to the TMC.

