STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM as India reports over 50,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Gandhi put up a graph on his Twitter account showing India at the top of the chart of 10 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Video Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the country reporting over 50,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said "the right decisions at the right time means India is better off".

Gandhi put up a graph on his Twitter account showing India at the top of the chart of 10 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

India reported 52,972 COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the tally of such cases crossed the 18-lakh mark in the country.

"The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries. PM," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

After India, the graph showed the USA with 47,511 cases, Brazil with 25,800 cases, Peru with 21,358 cases and Colombia with 11,470 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease also surged to over 11.86 lakh in the country, according to the Union health ministry.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister and the government over the manner in which the pandemic has been handled.

He has also said the nationwide lockdown has "failed" to give the desired results.

The Congress said the government should take stock of the situation and not be in denial.

"The Government really needs to take stock of the situation rather than repeatedly saying we're doing better than other countries. Government's denial is constantly putting millions of lives in danger," the opposition party said on its Twitter handle.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether the Modi government has left the country to be "self-reliant".

"Covid_19 looms! 18,00,000 Corona cases, 53,000 daily infections, 38,000 deaths, Public Health is failing, CMs admitted in Private hospitals, Union Ministers in Private hospitals, But where is the Modi Government? Have left India to be 'Atmanirbhar'?" he wrote on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp