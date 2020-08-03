STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 think as less people as possible should go there and the ceremony there be held. It is important that the PM is going. Thackeray can go there anytime, Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut indicated on Monday.

"It is important that the PM is going. The chief minister (Thackeray) can go there anytime, Raut told reporters here while extending good wishes for the ceremony.

The 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raut reiterated the Shiv Senas contribution in the Ram temple construction campaign, and said the party has given Rs one crore for the purpose of building the temple.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 in Ayodhya and surrounding areas is a matter of concern. Uttar Pradesh's minister Kamal Rani (Varun) lost life (due to the disease), while three other ministers are infected," Raut said.

"I think as less people as possible should go there and the ceremony there be held. It is important that the PM is going. The chief minister (Thackeray) can go there anytime, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked if Thackeray has not been invited for the ceremony, Raut said, Nobody is waiting for the invitation.

He said the chief priest of the temple and security guards there have been quarantined.

The Shiv Sena does not want to give a political angle to the issue (of party leaders not being invited), he said, adding that the situation in Ayodhya is serious and a kind of medical emergency is prevailing there".

"And you (the media) are asking about who is going and all. As less number of people as possible should go there. We will go there later", Raut said, adding that even BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who played key roles in the temple campaign, were unlikely to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Shiv Sena had laid the foundation of the temple construction, he said.

The temple construction would not be possible had the Babri mosque not been brought down, he said.

The BJP, VHP and the Sangh Parivar accepted that it was the Shiv Sainiks (Shiv Sena workers) who had "pulled down the mosque", he said.

"So, we had laid the road (of temple construction). We are happy that the temple is being built. And you have seen that Uddhav Thackerayji, our Shiv Sena has given Rs 1 crore fund for it," he added.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site.

Advani and Joshi were leading the Ram temple movement at that time.

In November last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.

Meanwhile, Raut refused to comment on queries pertaining to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death.

"Mumbai Police are able. Trust should be reposed into them if they are investigating the case. Police of the world have faith in the Mumbai Police," the Shiv Sena leader said.

"So, when the probe is on, the person who is not in the government and not related to it, like me, should not comment about the probe. It is not right, he added. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 24.

The Mumbai Police, who are probing Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from the actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

A Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackerary Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp