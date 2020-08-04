8,968 new COVID-19 cases take Maharashtra tally over 4.5 lakh; Mumbai shops allowed to operate on all days from Wednesday

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while 266 deaths, including 46 in Mumbai, took the fatality count to 15,842, state health department said.

The state also saw the discharge of 10,221 patients in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,87,030, an official said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,018 active cases.

A total of 22,98,723 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, he said.

Mumbai city and suburban areas (MMR region) reported 970 and 2,957 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively.

With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

The wider MMR region now has 2,49,111 cases of COVID- 19 and 9,970 deaths.

The number of cases jumped by 796 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad added 731 new infections in the day.

Pune city reported 40 fatalities in the day while the number stood at 13 in areas under Pimpri Chinchwad.

The tally of cases in Pune division reached 1,10,924 while the fatality count stands at 2,965, the official said.

The case count in Nashik division stands at 37,679 with 1,255 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 11,835 cases and 284 fatalities.

Aurangabad division now has 17,827 cases with 625 deaths while the count of cases in Latur division reached 6,803 while fatalities rose to 273, the official said.

ALSO READ | Mumbai property market almost down by 80 per cent due to coronavirus crisis

Akola division so far reported 8,189 cases and 280 deaths.

The number of cases in Nagpur division reached 7,401 and fatalities to 138, the official said.

A total of 427 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra.

52 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 9,25,269 people are home quarantined while 37,944 people remain admitted in institutional facilities, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,50,196, deaths 15,842, recoveries 2,87,030, active cases 1,47,018 and people tested so far 22,98,723.

Meanwhile, in a major relief for Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said all shops in the city will be allowed to remain open all days from Wednesday irrespective of the odd-even rule.

Under the rule, shops on one side of the road used to remain open on one day, while those on the other side used to function the next day.

In a circular issued under the Mission Begin Again, the civic body also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms.

"It is further directed that all shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of roads irrespective of odd and even (rule)," the circular said.

The relaxation came amid indications that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is more or less stabilising since the last few days.

On Monday, Mumbai added 970 new cases, taking the cumulative count to 1,17,406.

The BMC said all essential shops which were allowed to remain open earlier shall continue to do so whereas all non- essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, the BMC said.

Malls and market places will be allowed to work from 9 am to 7 pm from Wednesday.

However, theatres, food courts/restaurants will continue to remain shut.

"Kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed," the BMC said.

ALSO READ | Falling R-values in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai point to COVID slowdown, but scientists warn against laxity

Apart from allowing sale of liquor at shop counters, the BMC said home delivery of booze is allowed with strict compliance with norms.

The corporation warned filing of criminal cases against owners of shops and persons found violating its directives.

Referring to the national directive for COVID-19 management, the BMC said consumption of liquor, paan and tobacco in public places is prohibited.

It added e-commerce activities for essential as well as non-essential items and material will be permitted.

All the industrial units presently open will continue to operate, it added.

The civic body said all government offices (excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supplies and municipal services) will function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons, "whichever is higher".

All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people "whichever is more", it said.

The BMC said the movement of persons for the purpose of non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercises shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits on the condition of adherence to wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene.