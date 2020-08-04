STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam college teacher arrested for torturing wife, divorcing her via triple talaq

Triple Talaq

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam college teacher was arrested by the police as he allegedly tortured his wife and gave triple talaq to her.

Mohammad Sharif Uddin (48) from Morigaon in Central Assam was arrested based on a complaint lodged by his wife Parveen Akhtar Choudhury (43). The police booked the accused under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody on Tuesday.

The police said the accused wanted to marry a woman but as his wife did not give the consent for it, she was subjected to torture.

“The accused is a lecturer of economics at a college. He wanted to marry for the second time and was seeking the consent of his wife. But as she was opposed to it, he had been torturing her for a long time. Yesterday (Monday), he beat up her again, divorced her via triple talaq, and drove her out of the house,” Morigaon Superintendent of Police Nanda Singh told this newspaper.

The accused had purchased a plot of land and built a house on it with Rs 13 lakh that he had taken from his in-laws.

“The woman is now at her residence with her daughter who is a student of a dental college. She came to me today and was crying. I said I cannot do anything as the matter has reached the court and it will decide,” the SP added.

In a landmark ruling in 2017, the Supreme Court had banned the controversial and age-old Islamic divorce practice of triple talaq.

