BSF jawan shoots dead two colleagues near Indo-Bangla border

The incident took place in Bhatun village near the India-Bangladesh border in Raiganj police station area, they said.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

RAIGUNJ: A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

BSF Constable Uttam Sutradhar shot dead Battalion Commandant Mahendra Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar following a scuffle, police said.

The two personnel were declared brought dead when taken to a local hospital "After shooting his colleagues, Sutradhar surrendered before his senior. He is now in police custody. He had a quarrel with the duo over some issue. We have started an investigation into it," a senior district police officer said.

According to sources in the Border Security Force (BSF), an internal probe has also been ordered into the incident.

