Couple dies by suicide in UP's Firozabad

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance here in Nagla Pacchia area, police said on Tuesday.

Deepu (23) took the extreme step at his house on Monday night, and later Devi (18) also died by suicide.

Prima facie, it appears that Deepu and Devi killed themselves as their parents did not approve their love relationship, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.