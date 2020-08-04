Mainstream politics has become difficult in Jammu & Kashmir: National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: National Conference MP from South Kashmir and former judge of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi feels that Article 370's revocation was not in the interest of thecountry but was done by BJP-led central government for political dividends.

In an interview to The New Indian Express, he also said that the happenings on August 5 last year has made mainstream politics difficult in J&K and revealed that the central government wanted them (the MPs) to resign to prevent them from highlighting the wrongs committed.

Why Modi government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated J&K last year?

It was not for the interests of the people of country. It was done by BJP government just for their political dividends and their political agenda. Today we are spending a billion dollars per year on maintaining peace here.

Three months back we saw plight of millions of migrant workers, who travelled on foot hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes. People of India need this money for social sector to have access to pure drinking water, better health care and transport facilities. But this money is being spent on maintaining street calm. It is misallocation of resources.

Has mainstream politics in J&K become irrelevant after what happened on August 5 last year?

We cannot say like that. Mainstream politics exists and such politicians have to play their role. Our identity, autonomy and integrity was taken over on August 5 last year. If we have to fight back, we have to fight it through politics.

But it is also a fact that it has made mainstream politics difficult. Mainstream parties have tried to sell Kashmir's relationship with India on the ground that the government of India respects our identity and autonomy. But now, after the 'August 5' betrayal and oppressive measures including detentions, politics, it has become difficult.

Have you gone to your constituency in south Kashmir and met people there since August 5 last year?

No. Since August 5 Kashmir has been witnessing lockdowns. First there was a lockdown after scrapping of Article 370 and my movement was restricted and I had no free access to people. Now there is Covid-19 lockdown and it has become difficult to interact with people. For us, there has been a continued lockdown since August 5 last year and practically we have been in lockdown since last one year.

How difficult it would be for mainstream politicians to go to people?

Our stand is not that what has happened has happened. We have to struggle for restoration of Article 370. We have to make the Government of India realize that August 5 has been a misadventure. We are victims and we are with the people.

We don’t want to convince people on August 5 happenings as they won’t be convinced and we too would not sound convincing. August 5 was a misadventure and huge betrayal. There is a lot of bitterness and the gap and alienation is widening.

What has your party done since August 5 to struggle for restoration of Article 370?

When a party president and vice president is put under detention, it itself sends a message. It is a struggle. 16 of our party leaders are still under detention. We fought on the legal front and were the first to question Article 370 revocation in the Supreme Court.

And whenever we get a chance to interact with people here or outside, we tell them that what happened on August 5 was wrong and it was betrayal with people of J&K. It is the worst decision that has been taken after independence. They don’t allow us to assemble, don’t allow our public meetings and processions.

Article 370 case in Supreme Court has not been decided in a year so far. How do you see it?

Initially we went ahead with good speed but after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, there has been no physical hearing of the case in last six months. This case cannot be done in online mode. The hearing matters as we will have to argue for hours together to put our point of view before the apex court. It will not be possible to do it in virtual court. These six months have taken a big toll on the case.

Are you hopeful of favourable verdict from the Supreme court?

Yes, we have got a strong case and solid grounds. And that is why court has admitted it for hearing. The court admits only such matters where it is convinced that there is a merit.

Taking away Article 370 procedure was not followed and downgrading the State into Union Territory is not permitted by Article 3. We are very much hopeful that the verdict would be in our favour.

Why Supreme Court did not stay Article 370 revocation?

The court did not dismiss our application for interim injection but made an observation that it is not powerless to reverse the things. The Supreme Court could have dismissed our application but it did not.

People are questioning why the MPs from J&K did not resign to protest scrapping of Article 370?

That is what the Government of India wanted. For the last 30 years, whoever tried to raise voice for people or represent Kashmir, Delhi would tell the rest of the world that they don’t have any representative character and they are not elected.

But in our case, if anyone from any part of the world approaches us and takes our views on August 5, Delhi cannot say that we don’t have representative character.

Being an MP gives us legitimacy and people take our views more seriously and credible. It is an advantage and they wanted us to quit and our quitting would have played in their hands and it would not have been a wise decision.

It is a big embarrassment for the Government of India when we tell the parliament and outside that Article 370 revocation was the worst type of betrayal with J&K people. It has a meaning. The Government of India has barred us from meeting the foreign diplomats and foreign delegations.

What is your party’s stand?

We are for restoration of full autonomy. In the first go restore whatever was snatched on August 5, 2019 and then 1952 Delhi Agreement should be implemented. Our party’s priority is restoration of special status and not statehood. Whatever was available to us on August 4 should be restored and the government should undo the August 5 decisions.