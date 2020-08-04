STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: Plea in HC to stop 6 defecting' BSP MLAs function as Congress legislators

Justice Goyal, however, had not accepted the petitioners' plea to grant interim relief and put a stay on the six BSP MLAs' participation In the proceeding of the House as Congress legislators.

Published: 04th August 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP on Tuesday moved a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court challenging an order of its single-judge bench which refused to put a stay on the functioning of the six BSP "defecting" MLAs as Congress legislators.

The two parties had earlier moved the high court challenging the state Assembly Speaker C P Joshi's September 2019 decision to allow the induction of the six BSP MLAs to the ruling Congress.

On the petitions by BJP MLA Dilawar and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal had on July 30 sought the stands of the assembly Speaker, its secretary and the six defecting BSP MLAs, issuing them notices, returnable by August 11.

READ| As CM Gehlot softens, Sachin Pilot writes to Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi

Justice Goyal, however, had not accepted the petitioners' plea to grant interim relief and put a stay on the six BSP MLAs' participation In the proceeding of the House as Congress legislators.

Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Mishra on Tuesday filed separate appeals and requested for the urgent listing of their pleas before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty.

Six BSP MLAs -- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha  had defected to the Congress in September last year and their induction to the Congress raised the ruling party tally to 107 in the House of 200 MLAs.

The assembly session in the state is to begin on August 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan High Court Rajasthan crisis Madan Dilawar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp