Actress Disha Patani's father, 2 officers test COVID-19 positive

By PTI

BAREILLY: Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers, who came here from Lucknow, have tested positive for COVID-19, Additional CMO Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

The three officers were investigating a transformer scam, he said.

Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for next 48 hours, the ACMO added.