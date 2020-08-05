Ayodhya ceremony: UP CM Adityanath greets PM Modi, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple.

In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with "Jai Shri Ram".

प्रबिसि नगर कीजे सब काजा।

हृदयँ राखि कोसलपुर राजा।।



श्री अवधपुरी में दशरथ नंदन श्रीरामलला के भव्य-दिव्य मंदिर निर्माण की बहुप्रतीक्षित अभिलाषा को पूर्ण करने हेतु उत्तर प्रदेश की पावन धरा पर पधार रहे आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को समस्त राम भक्तों की ओर से राम-राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 5, 2020

"On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my 'Ram Ram' to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much-awaited desire of construction of the grand and divine temple of Dashrath son's Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya)," the CM said in another tweet in Hindi The chief minister is in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the Bhoomi pooja of the temple.