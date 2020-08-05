STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: Here are the design specifications of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

After the proposed changes, the Ram temple campus is likely to be spread over 100 to 120 acres.

Published: 05th August 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The pictures of the new improvised design of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya was released by the trust overseeing its construction in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

A series of images showed a grand three-storey stone structure on a raised platform with multiple turrets, pillars and domes. The proposed temple will be 161 ft tall instead of 141ft of the original model and almost double the size of it, according to its architect.

The interiors show a high dome with intricate carvings. After the proposed changes, the Ram temple campus is likely to be spread over 100 to 120 acres, making it the third largest in the world. The trust would acquire additional land for the new proposed structure.

Specifications of the new temple

• Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall. It will be an octagonal (ashtabhuji) structure in Nagarstyle.
• Original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet
• Earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since
• Height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet
• Total number of floors will be three
• Three mandaps have been added to original two mandaps design.
• Now Temple will have five domes each on one mandap and a spire on sanctum sanctorum
• The temple will be able to host at least 50,000 devotees in all mandaps altogether.
• Number of pillars increased from 212 to 318 across three floors
• All pillars, stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used. They will be sufficient       for one floor. More stones will be brought and carved for rest of the two floors.
• Width of the stairs will be 16 feet.
• 4 more smaller temples will surround the main structure.
• 2 lakh brick with Shri Ram inscribed to form the foundation of the Temple
• Temple would require at least 1.75 lakh cubic ft stone for construction
• Stones from Banshi mountains in Rajasthan will be used
• Construction will take 3.5 years
• Estimated cost of construction is Rs 300 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan ceremony
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp