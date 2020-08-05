Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: Here are the design specifications of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The pictures of the new improvised design of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya was released by the trust overseeing its construction in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

A series of images showed a grand three-storey stone structure on a raised platform with multiple turrets, pillars and domes. The proposed temple will be 161 ft tall instead of 141ft of the original model and almost double the size of it, according to its architect.

The interiors show a high dome with intricate carvings. After the proposed changes, the Ram temple campus is likely to be spread over 100 to 120 acres, making it the third largest in the world. The trust would acquire additional land for the new proposed structure.

Specifications of the new temple

• Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161 feet tall. It will be an octagonal (ashtabhuji) structure in Nagarstyle.

• Original design prepared in 1988 mentioned the height as 141 feet

• Earlier design was prepared in 1988 and over 30 years have passed since

• Height of the Temple has been increased from 141 feet to 161 feet

• Total number of floors will be three

• Three mandaps have been added to original two mandaps design.

• Now Temple will have five domes each on one mandap and a spire on sanctum sanctorum

• The temple will be able to host at least 50,000 devotees in all mandaps altogether.

• Number of pillars increased from 212 to 318 across three floors

• All pillars, stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used. They will be sufficient for one floor. More stones will be brought and carved for rest of the two floors.

• Width of the stairs will be 16 feet.

• 4 more smaller temples will surround the main structure.

• 2 lakh brick with Shri Ram inscribed to form the foundation of the Temple

• Temple would require at least 1.75 lakh cubic ft stone for construction

• Stones from Banshi mountains in Rajasthan will be used

• Construction will take 3.5 years

• Estimated cost of construction is Rs 300 crore